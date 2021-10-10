Duette calendar: Coming events
(DUETTE, FL) Duette has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219
Come to Beef O Brady's in Parrish and enjoy the comedy of the West Coasts best comics and Touring Headliner Larry Venturino!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 5313 19th Street East, Ellenton, FL 34222
NO Politics, no parents, no curriculum, and no snot nosed kids! JUST FREE DRINKS AND APPS for YOU
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 12210 83rd St E, Parrish, FL
The Pumpkin Patch Express is departing the station for a trip to the Museum’s very own pumpkin patch. Lots of activities are included with your ticket! Hay rides, arts and crafts, Lincoln log...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
11464 52nd, Parrish FL Real Estate Listing | MLS# A4513235
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 06:30 PM
Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219
All Aboard .... Train Ride - Live Music - Dancing - Food & Desserts - Wine & Beer - Raffle
