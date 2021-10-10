Duette calendar: Coming events

(DUETTE, FL) Duette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:

Beef'O'Brady's Comedy Night Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219

Come to Beef O Brady's in Parrish and enjoy the comedy of the West Coasts best comics and Touring Headliner Larry Venturino!

Professional DRINKvelopment Ellenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5313 19th Street East, Ellenton, FL 34222

NO Politics, no parents, no curriculum, and no snot nosed kids! JUST FREE DRINKS AND APPS for YOU

Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 12210 83rd St E, Parrish, FL

The Pumpkin Patch Express is departing the station for a trip to the Museum’s very own pumpkin patch. Lots of activities are included with your ticket! Hay rides, arts and crafts, Lincoln log...

Open House for 11464 52nd Court E Parrish FL 34219 Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

11464 52nd, Parrish FL Real Estate Listing | MLS# A4513235

Parrish Under the Stars Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

All Aboard .... Train Ride - Live Music - Dancing - Food & Desserts - Wine & Beer - Raffle