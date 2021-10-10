CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duette, FL

Duette calendar: Coming events

Duette Today
Duette Today
 6 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Duette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iwo3_0cMysWUx00

Beef'O'Brady's Comedy Night

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8913 U.S. 301, Parrish, FL 34219

Come to Beef O Brady's in Parrish and enjoy the comedy of the West Coasts best comics and Touring Headliner Larry Venturino!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7Y5Q_0cMysWUx00

Professional DRINKvelopment

Ellenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5313 19th Street East, Ellenton, FL 34222

NO Politics, no parents, no curriculum, and no snot nosed kids! JUST FREE DRINKS AND APPS for YOU

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDi5C_0cMysWUx00

Florida Railroad Museum Pumpkin Patch

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 12210 83rd St E, Parrish, FL

The Pumpkin Patch Express is departing the station for a trip to the Museum’s very own pumpkin patch. Lots of activities are included with your ticket! Hay rides, arts and crafts, Lincoln log...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRFBE_0cMysWUx00

Open House for 11464 52nd Court E Parrish FL 34219

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

11464 52nd, Parrish FL Real Estate Listing | MLS# A4513235

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVHEW_0cMysWUx00

Parrish Under the Stars

Parrish, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Address: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

All Aboard .... Train Ride - Live Music - Dancing - Food & Desserts - Wine & Beer - Raffle

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parrish, FL
City
Ellenton, FL
City
Duette, FL
Parrish, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touring Headliner#The Pumpkin Patch Express#Museum#Lincoln#Sun Oct 10#Parrish Fl Real Estate
Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
15
Followers
279
Post
410
Views
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy