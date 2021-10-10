Coldfoot calendar: Events coming up

(COLDFOOT, AK) Live events are lining up on the Coldfoot calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coldfoot:

Antique Car Collection at Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 212 Wedgewood Dr, Fairbanks, AK

The antique car collection at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum is, quite simply, second to none. Since 2007, Fairbanks entrepreneur Tim Cerny has been lovingly and meticulously building the...

NRA Reloading Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1501 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK

This course teaches beginning reloaders - or those interested in reloading - the basic Knowledge, Skills, and Attitude necessary to safely reload metallic cartridges. This full-day class is not a...

Tanana Valley State Fair Association Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The purpose of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is to advance the agricultural, industrial, and educational interests of the citizens of Alaska by holding annual fairs in Fairbanks...

Rocky Horror Picture Show 2021 Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Naked Stage Presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show October 29th and October 30th At 3532 Industrial Avenue in Fairbanks. This show features a full shadow cast made up of all local talent. The...

Barnette Magnet School Presents: Jungle Book Kids Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 901 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Barnette Magnet School's Behind the Curtain is proud to present Disney's Jungle Book Kids!