Live events on the horizon in Craig

(CRAIG, MT) Craig is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Craig:

RFP Wedsworth Hall Siding Due Date Cascade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS APPLY TIN SIDING TO WEDSWORTH HALL The Town of Cascade is soliciting proposals to hire a contractor(s). The agreement and payment terms will be negotiated with the selected...

Diabetes Support Group Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2475 E Broadway St, Helena, MT

Designed for those with diabetes and a family member or support person. Location: Clinical Nutrition Conference Room and Use the East Entrance and follow

Long Table Dinner Augusta, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2802 MT-21, Augusta, MT

Join us for the Annual Long Table Dinner at Round Up Barn Weddings and Event Center.

Waterfowl of Montana Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: Helena Regulating Reservoir Road, Helena, MT 59602

An introduction to habits, migration and identification of Montana Waterfowl!

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.