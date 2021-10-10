CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, WY

Atlantic City events calendar

Atlantic City Journal
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FT1tW_0cMysTqm00

Craig Johnson Book Signing: Author of the Longmire Series

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 427 Lincoln St, Lander, WY

Renowned author of the Longmire Series, Craig Johnson will be signing his new book "Daughter of the Morning Star" at The Lost Chapter bookstore on Saturday, October 23rd at 6:00pm.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbjfr_0cMysTqm00

Lander Summer Fremont Local Foods Market

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 N 1st St, Lander, WY

Enjoy seasonal produce, dairy, baked goods, locally raised meat, coffee, preserves, and arts/crafts. 9am-12pm. 1255 West Main St. 307-850-4420

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfB05_0cMysTqm00

Pioneer Museum: Halloween Night at the Museum

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual, Halloween Night at the Museum again this year on October 15rd & 16th from 6-9pm as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children\'s Exploration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rm0Qj_0cMysTqm00

City of Riverton: Court Room Reserved

Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Riverton Municipal Court arraignments are held every Wednesday at 12:00 pm in the Court Room. To find out if you are on the docket or have a current warrant, please click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiTjW_0cMysTqm00

Fundamentals of Excel I

Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 120 Enterprise Blvd, Lander, WY

Learn ways that Excel can be used in your daily life. About this Event Tuesday and Thursday, October 19 & 21 6:30 to 9:30pm Instructor: Connie Murray The instructor for this class will show...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Lander, WY
City
Atlantic City, WY
Lander, WY
Government
Atlantic City, WY
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

