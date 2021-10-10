Atlantic City events calendar

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

Craig Johnson Book Signing: Author of the Longmire Series Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 427 Lincoln St, Lander, WY

Renowned author of the Longmire Series, Craig Johnson will be signing his new book "Daughter of the Morning Star" at The Lost Chapter bookstore on Saturday, October 23rd at 6:00pm.



Lander Summer Fremont Local Foods Market Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 N 1st St, Lander, WY

Enjoy seasonal produce, dairy, baked goods, locally raised meat, coffee, preserves, and arts/crafts. 9am-12pm. 1255 West Main St. 307-850-4420

Pioneer Museum: Halloween Night at the Museum Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host their annual, Halloween Night at the Museum again this year on October 15rd & 16th from 6-9pm as part of the Bailey Tire/Pit Stop Children\'s Exploration...

City of Riverton: Court Room Reserved Riverton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Riverton Municipal Court arraignments are held every Wednesday at 12:00 pm in the Court Room. To find out if you are on the docket or have a current warrant, please click here.

Fundamentals of Excel I Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 120 Enterprise Blvd, Lander, WY

Learn ways that Excel can be used in your daily life. About this Event Tuesday and Thursday, October 19 & 21 6:30 to 9:30pm Instructor: Connie Murray The instructor for this class will show...