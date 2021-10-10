CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalk, TX

Events on the Chalk calendar

Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Chalk has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKdKv_0cMysSy300

Working Ranch Camp

Truscott, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4911 FARM MARKET 1756, Rd W, Truscott, TX

Come join me October 16th through October 20th, 2021 at the 40,000 acre Circle Bar Ranch in Truscott, Texas for Working Ranch Camp. Take the adventure of a lifetime where you will learn how to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0cMysSy300

Meet The Longhorns

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park interpreter to learn about the history and origins of one of the Texas\' iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. NOTE: Program may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other factors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G35Y4_0cMysSy300

Monthly City Council Meeting of the Historic City of Quanah Texas — Quanah Texas

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Search this site: div input div City Office Hours are 8:00 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday thru Friday. Ph: 940-663-5336 Fax: 940-663-6241 P. O. Box 629 Quanah, TX 79252 EMAIL CITY ADMINISTRATOR 109 King...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GULmL_0cMysSy300

Foothills Saturday Night

Matador, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Foothills Saturday Night MAKE YOUR WAY BACK TO MATADOR!😀 October 23rd - Gates Open at 10a.m Final Band ends at 11:30p.m LIVE MUSIC Matt Austin ~ Danny Cadra ~ Ox Martin Headliner TO BE ANNOUNCED...

