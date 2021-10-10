CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cima, CA

Live events coming up in Cima

Cima News Beat
Cima News Beat
 6 days ago

(CIMA, CA) Cima is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cima:

Beginning Bird Banding (Biology X404.4, 1.5 units) Winter 2022

Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

This course is a basic introduction to banding birds, which is a valuable tool in ornithological research and monitoring.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EcAS_0cMysR5K00

S.N.O.R.E Battle At Primm

Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Primm, NV

Explore all upcoming primm events in Primm, find information & tickets for upcoming primm events happening in Primm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwuTV_0cMysR5K00

NELSON GHOST TOWN & LUNCH (+1 ALLOWED!)

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Rd, Searchlight, NV

What could be more scarier than going to a REAL GHOST TOWN in Oct? Right? We held this event in the Spring and it was AMAZE-BALLZ! As promised I am doing it again but on a weekend for those who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARCcV_0cMysR5K00

Photowalk

Searchlight, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Road, Searchlight, NV 89046

Let's get your light knowledge up and portfolios built together at this fun photowalk.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL3ZI_0cMysR5K00

Kids Cafe - Free Meals for Kids and Teens

Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cima, CA
Local
California Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Las Vegas#Nv Explore#Nv Free
Cima News Beat

Cima News Beat

Cima, CA
0
Followers
199
Post
19
Views
ABOUT

With Cima News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy