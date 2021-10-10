Live events coming up in Cima

(CIMA, CA) Cima is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cima:

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

This course is a basic introduction to banding birds, which is a valuable tool in ornithological research and monitoring.

S.N.O.R.E Battle At Primm Primm, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Primm, NV

NELSON GHOST TOWN & LUNCH (+1 ALLOWED!) Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Rd, Searchlight, NV

What could be more scarier than going to a REAL GHOST TOWN in Oct? Right? We held this event in the Spring and it was AMAZE-BALLZ! As promised I am doing it again but on a weekend for those who...

Photowalk Searchlight, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: Nelson Cutoff Road, Searchlight, NV 89046

Let's get your light knowledge up and portfolios built together at this fun photowalk.

Kids Cafe - Free Meals for Kids and Teens Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.