What’s up Bethera: Local events calendar

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

PinUps-N-Pistons Car Show Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

PinUps-N-Pistons Car Show is a family friendly Car, Truck, and Bike Show! This charity event will be held at The Swamp Fox Lanes Bowling Alley in Moncks Corner SC. There will be Vendors, Food...

LockTite Self Storage Storage Auction Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:06 PM

Online Storage Auction at LockTite Self Storage located in Moncks Corner, SC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/4063269 Unit may contain Television,Wooden...

Moncks Corner Rotary Networking Social Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

The Moncks Corner Rotary invites the community out to socialize, network, and discuss all that is our community!

Halloween in the Swamp Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3030 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Come join us for the second weekend of Halloween in the Swamp

Climatology Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Climatology at Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am