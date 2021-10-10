CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethera, SC

What’s up Bethera: Local events calendar

Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 6 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Live events are coming to Bethera.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bethera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPWGE_0cMysQCb00

PinUps-N-Pistons Car Show

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

PinUps-N-Pistons Car Show is a family friendly Car, Truck, and Bike Show! This charity event will be held at The Swamp Fox Lanes Bowling Alley in Moncks Corner SC. There will be Vendors, Food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YWBl_0cMysQCb00

LockTite Self Storage Storage Auction

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:06 PM

Online Storage Auction at LockTite Self Storage located in Moncks Corner, SC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/4063269 Unit may contain Television,Wooden...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugeVm_0cMysQCb00

Moncks Corner Rotary Networking Social

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

The Moncks Corner Rotary invites the community out to socialize, network, and discuss all that is our community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FofLa_0cMysQCb00

Halloween in the Swamp

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3030 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Come join us for the second weekend of Halloween in the Swamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqxRt_0cMysQCb00

Climatology

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Climatology at Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Comments / 0

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.




Bethera, SC
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

