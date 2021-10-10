CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, CA

Amboy calendar: Events coming up

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 6 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Amboy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Amboy area:

Road Runner’s Retreat 4th Annual Volunteer Weekend

Amboy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: Amboy, CA

RSVP for our 4th annual Road Runner’s Retreat Volunteer Weekend which is just around the corner. To RSVP please follow the link under the tickets tab. The main day will be October 16th from 8:00am...

Secret Delite & The Hot Patooties Live!

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 83131 Amboy Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

Badass female-fronted desert rock under the stars! Hot Patooties play at 7:30, followed by Secret Delite. $5 show. Food available.

BHAM BHAM BHOLE-2021

Essex, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Mojave desert, Los Angeles, CA 92332

Xibalba Records presents our first open-air 4 Day Psychedelic trance event!!! #BhamBhamBhole2021 BHAM BHAM BHOLE - FALL 2021

24 Hours in 29 Palms Endurance Race

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

The 24 at 29 Palms Endurance Race is open to all authorized patrons. The event will take place Friday, October 15th at 6pm and will run 24 hours, ending Saturday, October 16th at 6pm. The course...

Welcome Aboard Brief 2021/2022

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Twentynine Palms, CA

Are you new to MCAGCC? Attend the Commanding General’s Welcome Aboard Brief and learn about all this area has to offer. Location: Sunset Cinema All E1-E6/O1 & O2/WO1 must attend per MCO 1754.10.A...

Learn More

