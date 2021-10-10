Arabela events coming soon

(ARABELA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Arabela calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arabela area:

Karaoke Night at Alto Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM

Come sing your heart out at Alto's Karaoke Night! *Only available to ALGCC members and their guests. #AltoLakesGolfandCountryClub #ALGCC #Golf #FineDining #Karaoke #MembersOnly #SingYourHeartOut

Special Happy Hour with the Capitan School Board Presentation Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Rd, Alto, NM

Happy Hour with the Capitan School Board for a presentation on the Mill Levy vote. 5:30 in the Pavilion. *Only available to ALGCC members and their guests. #AltoLakesGolfandCountryClub #Alto...

YOGA FOR EVERYONE Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: COMMERCIAL SPACE LEASING OFFICE ADOBE PLAZA, 200 Mechem Dr #6, Ruidoso, NM

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting

Nest Fest 2021 Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us for music, food, wine, and beer. We'll be featuring a silent auction and mini-boutique benefitting HEAL & The Nest Domestic Violence Shelter.

Block Party 2021 Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Community United Methodist Church and our neighbor Gateway is sponsoring a community Block Party. The block party will be held October 11th (Indigenous day), located between our two parking lots...