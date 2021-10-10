Coming soon: Maljamar events

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

2nd Annual Haunted Hustle 5k Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

WHEN: October 30, 2021 WHERE: Jaycee Park - 1710 N 26th St, Artesia, NM 88210 SWAG: For the 1 mile kid race, shirts are NOT an option--just medals. 5K runners will receive a medal and have the...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Heart of Lea County Fest — Lovington Chamber of Commerce 575-396-5311 Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 116 E Central Ave, Lovington, NM

The Heart of Lea County Fest is a one-day music festival featuring country singer Aaron Watson and public event benefiting local non-profit organizations in Lea County, New Mexico. It is going to...

ArtExperience on the Green Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 5100 Jack Gomez Boulevard, Hobbs, NM 88240

Join us for an auction, art, activities, and appetizers, to benefit Veritas Classical Christian Academy.

Student Fall Retreat Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 322 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

This is for 6th-12th graders $60 per student and $40 for additional siblings. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3zAdZ4t More detailed information here: https://docdro.id/9HaXv9z Each fall we partner...