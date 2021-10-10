CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maljamar, NM

Coming soon: Maljamar events

Maljamar News Alert
 6 days ago

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cI3i4_0cMysNne00

2nd Annual Haunted Hustle 5k

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

WHEN: October 30, 2021 WHERE: Jaycee Park - 1710 N 26th St, Artesia, NM 88210 SWAG: For the 1 mile kid race, shirts are NOT an option--just medals. 5K runners will receive a medal and have the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajdw8_0cMysNne00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hobbs, MN 88240

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346ShW_0cMysNne00

Heart of Lea County Fest — Lovington Chamber of Commerce 575-396-5311

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 116 E Central Ave, Lovington, NM

The Heart of Lea County Fest is a one-day music festival featuring country singer Aaron Watson and public event benefiting local non-profit organizations in Lea County, New Mexico. It is going to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWhPV_0cMysNne00

ArtExperience on the Green

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 5100 Jack Gomez Boulevard, Hobbs, NM 88240

Join us for an auction, art, activities, and appetizers, to benefit Veritas Classical Christian Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ1Rh_0cMysNne00

Student Fall Retreat

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 322 W Grand Ave, Artesia, NM

This is for 6th-12th graders $60 per student and $40 for additional siblings. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3zAdZ4t More detailed information here: https://docdro.id/9HaXv9z Each fall we partner...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

