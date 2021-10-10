CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foraker, OK

Foraker calendar: What's coming up

Foraker News Alert
Foraker News Alert
 6 days ago

(FORAKER, OK) Foraker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Foraker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlKUr_0cMysMuv00

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda

Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmhLL_0cMysMuv00

Saddle Up For Christ Rodeo Clinic- Pawhuska, OK.

Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

Explore all upcoming bending events in Pawhuska, find information & tickets for upcoming bending events happening in Pawhuska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLQcO_0cMysMuv00

Men's Ministry

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Come and be a part of Men's Ministry with the Connect Church fellas. Fellowship and Grow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4ycH_0cMysMuv00

Celebrate Fall! Craft & Vendor Show

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show featuring the best & most unique area crafters & vendors

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfGQc_0cMysMuv00

PYE 3D Printing Class at the UC

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N 14th St, Ponca City, OK

from 5:30p-7:30p PYE will partner with the University Center for a 3D printing class. The cost is $20 a person and you must pay and register at the Chamber by October 11

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawhuska, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Foraker, OK
City
Pawhuska, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
City
Newkirk, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Skyline Dr#Men S Ministry#The Connect Church#Pye#The University Center#Chamber
Foraker News Alert

Foraker News Alert

Foraker, OK
11
Followers
219
Post
449
Views
ABOUT

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy