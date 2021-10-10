Foraker calendar: What's coming up

(FORAKER, OK) Foraker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Foraker area:

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Saddle Up For Christ Rodeo Clinic- Pawhuska, OK. Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 320 Skyline Dr, Pawhuska, OK

Men's Ministry Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Come and be a part of Men's Ministry with the Connect Church fellas. Fellowship and Grow.

Celebrate Fall! Craft & Vendor Show Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Craft & Vendor Show featuring the best & most unique area crafters & vendors

PYE 3D Printing Class at the UC Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N 14th St, Ponca City, OK

from 5:30p-7:30p PYE will partner with the University Center for a 3D printing class. The cost is $20 a person and you must pay and register at the Chamber by October 11