Armstrong, TX

Live events Armstrong — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX) Live events are lining up on the Armstrong calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Armstrong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lvxP_0cMysL2C00

IDEA College Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Monte Alto

Monte Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Monte Alto (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. IDEA College Prep (Alamo, TX) on Saturday, October 16 @ 11a.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLvze_0cMysL2C00

Volleyball: Lady Trojans vs San Isidro

San Perlita, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13937 FM2209, San Perlita, TX

P.O. Box 37, San Perlita, TX 78590 span (956) 248-5250 span (956) 248-5561 or (956) 248-5301

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGa40_0cMysL2C00

SGA Varsity Football @ Falfurrias

Falfurrias, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Falfurrias (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (Kingsville, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231nyf_0cMysL2C00

3 UP 3 DOWN Fishing Tournament

Port Mansfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 600 Mansfield Dr, Port Mansfield, TX

A Blackjack fishing tournament that helps the athletic program at San Perlita ISD. 100% of the money will go the program.

