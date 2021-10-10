CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fieldton, TX

Fieldton events coming soon

 6 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Live events are coming to Fieldton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fieldton area:

Annual Meeting South Plains Baptist Association

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Houston St, Levelland, TX

Annual Meeting South Plains Baptist Association Hosted By South Plains Baptist Association Women on Mission. Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Levelland., Time to be...

Fall Festival

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 127 S Barton Ln, Levelland, TX

Family Fun Day. 2pm-5pm Music, Food Truck( Kettle for a Cause) Bouncy House, Face Painting, Lasso roping, Wood Branding, Cornhole, Wheelbarrow Race

Child Dedication Service

Abernathy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:20 AM

Address: 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX

Child Dedication Service is on Facebook. To connect with Child Dedication Service, join Facebook today.

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2320 S, 2320 US-385, Levelland, TX

POTP Early Shopping Brunch Levelland at Mallet Event Center and Arena, 2320 S Highway 385, Levelland, TX 79336, Levelland, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 09:00 am

79082

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 79082? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

