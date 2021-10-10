CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, ID

Atlanta calendar: Events coming up

Atlanta Post
Atlanta Post
 6 days ago

(ATLANTA, ID) Atlanta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlanta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYfLz_0cMysIO100

Reckless Kelly

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 220 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

Reckless Kelly returns home to Stanley with their brothers Micky & The Motorcars! For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbkfW_0cMysIO100

Terrace Lakes Resort Summer Concerts with THE LAST CALL

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Holiday Dr, Garden Valley, ID

We're Back! What a great time and crowd we had in July. Lets do it again and send summer off with a BANG! Make it a weekend getaway at Terrace Lakes Resort. Bring your lawn chairs, your food and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0cMysIO100

Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Fort Worth, TX

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Hadoop is an open-source, a Java-based programming framework that continues the processing of large data sets in a distributed computing environment. It based on the Google File System or GFS and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zloB_0cMysIO100

Work Weekend - Fall 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Alturas Creek Rd, Stanley, ID

Spend the weekend in the Sawtooths serving the campers and staff! What we took out last spring, it's time to put away for the winter. Register to attend in your Camp Perkins account!

Live Music by Reckless Kelly & Micky & The Motorcars!

Stanley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 220 Eva Falls Ave, Stanley, ID

2 Nights! 2 Amazing Bands! Reckless Kelly & Micky & The Motorcars in Stanley together! Concert will take place in Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall. SEPARATE TICKETS ARE NEEDED FOR...

