Lake Santeetlah, NC

What’s up Lake Santeetlah: Local events calendar

Lake Santeetlah Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC) Lake Santeetlah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Santeetlah:

Welcome Home: A Tribute to All Who Serve

Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5840 Airport Rd, Andrews, NC

Mark your calendars for this 3rd Annual Tribute to our Veterans at Western Carolina Airport. Expect more planes, more entertainment, great food, Veterans Stand Down Booths, and family fun. This...

2021 Dragon Run - SE Region Driving Event

Fontana Village, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 Woods Rd, Fontana Dam, NC

This year's event is being held October 29 - 31. Details forthcoming.

Graham County Farmer's Market

Robbinsville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 80 Knight St, Robbinsville, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 10 - December 18, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:Graham County Public Library, 80 Knight Street

Steve Vaclavik at The Parting Glass Pub

Andrews, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 945 Main St, Andrews, NC

Looking forward to returning to The Parting Glass Pub in Andrews for an evening of Americana, Classic Rock and originals.

3rd Annual COMR Dragon Slayer's Event

Fontana Village, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Welcome to the 3rd Annual COMR Dragon Slayer's Event! We can't wait to meet you, see our old friends, have tons of fun and get to know everyone better who has a CO! Make your plans as we are...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Santeetlah, NC
