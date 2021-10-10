CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellow Pine, ID

Events on the Yellow Pine calendar

Yellow Pine Daily
Yellow Pine Daily
 6 days ago

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are coming to Yellow Pine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOo2c_0cMysGcZ00

Witches on the Water

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join McCall Parks and Recreation and the McCall Outdoor Swim Society on Saturday , October 30th at 2:00pm at Legacy Park Witches of all ages who can paddle their own non-motorized watercraft from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MXDV_0cMysGcZ00

TMCC Women's Retreat

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1440 Warren Wagon Rd, McCall, ID

Ladies! It's time to reserve your spot for the TMCC Annual Women's Retreat! Join us October 15-17, 2021 at Quaker Hill's Retreat Conference Center in beautiful McCall, Idaho! For all the details ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrFd4_0cMysGcZ00

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series with YAC

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14102 ID-55, McCall, ID

Join the Youth Advocacy Coalition (YAC) at Elk Creek Celebration Center for the 3rd annual Youth & Family Series! Session 1: Tues, Oct 5, 6-8pm “Substance Abuse Addiction, Process Addictions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H17Rc_0cMysGcZ00

2021 Ski Swap

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 S Samson Trail, McCall, ID

Get your gear together and join the Payette Lakes Ski Club at Payette Lakes Middle School for the annual ski swap! First DROP, then SWAP! Consider selling and buying skis, boots, poles, helmets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvIvu_0cMysGcZ00

West Mountain Takeover is taking over 6 Three 4

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Come out for a special evening event at 6 Three 4! West Mountain Takeovers bouncing, edgy, grassy, soul gravy will raise the heat on a chilly fall night. There will be food and drinks! There will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Payette, ID
City
Yellow Pine, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Mccall, ID
Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Substance Abuse#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Quaker Hill
Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine Daily

Yellow Pine, ID
8
Followers
250
Post
122
Views
ABOUT

With Yellow Pine Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy