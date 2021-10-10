Events on the Yellow Pine calendar

(YELLOW PINE, ID) Live events are coming to Yellow Pine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yellow Pine area:

Witches on the Water McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join McCall Parks and Recreation and the McCall Outdoor Swim Society on Saturday , October 30th at 2:00pm at Legacy Park Witches of all ages who can paddle their own non-motorized watercraft from...

TMCC Women's Retreat McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1440 Warren Wagon Rd, McCall, ID

Ladies! It's time to reserve your spot for the TMCC Annual Women's Retreat! Join us October 15-17, 2021 at Quaker Hill's Retreat Conference Center in beautiful McCall, Idaho! For all the details ...

3rd Annual Youth & Family Series with YAC McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 14102 ID-55, McCall, ID

Join the Youth Advocacy Coalition (YAC) at Elk Creek Celebration Center for the 3rd annual Youth & Family Series! Session 1: Tues, Oct 5, 6-8pm “Substance Abuse Addiction, Process Addictions...

2021 Ski Swap McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 S Samson Trail, McCall, ID

Get your gear together and join the Payette Lakes Ski Club at Payette Lakes Middle School for the annual ski swap! First DROP, then SWAP! Consider selling and buying skis, boots, poles, helmets...

West Mountain Takeover is taking over 6 Three 4 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Come out for a special evening event at 6 Three 4! West Mountain Takeovers bouncing, edgy, grassy, soul gravy will raise the heat on a chilly fall night. There will be food and drinks! There will...