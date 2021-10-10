Events on the Wiederkehr Village calendar

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiederkehr Village area:

Rendezvous in the Ozarks Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

Come share your experiences, knowledge, and enthusiasm while you learn from others and talk to vendors about their overland related products

Flu Shot Clinic Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Flu Shot Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Flu Shot Clinic, join Facebook today.

Youth Squirrel Tournament Paris, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 Arkansas 309, Paris, AR 72855

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

Paris Main Street Meeting Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 301 W Walnut St, Paris, AR

Fall Carnival/Trunk-or-Treat Clarksville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Gracepoint Clarksville invites our community to join us for a public Fall Carnival/Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 30th, from 1:00 PM UNTIL 5:00 PM. There will be candy, games, mini funnel...