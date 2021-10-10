CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Events on the Wiederkehr Village calendar

Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 6 days ago

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Wiederkehr Village has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiederkehr Village area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkrLq_0cMysFjq00

Rendezvous in the Ozarks

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7037 Cass Oark Rd, Ozark, AR

Come share your experiences, knowledge, and enthusiasm while you learn from others and talk to vendors about their overland related products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmigN_0cMysFjq00

Flu Shot Clinic

Ozark, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Flu Shot Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Flu Shot Clinic, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofzbf_0cMysFjq00

Youth Squirrel Tournament

Paris, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 Arkansas 309, Paris, AR 72855

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adyU9_0cMysFjq00

Paris Main Street Meeting

Paris, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 301 W Walnut St, Paris, AR

Paris Area Chamber of Commerce 301 West Walnut Street, Paris, Arkansas 72855 pariscoc@gmail.com | 479-963-2244 | Fax Number 479-963-8321 Copyright © 2013. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4GvJ_0cMysFjq00

Fall Carnival/Trunk-or-Treat

Clarksville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Gracepoint Clarksville invites our community to join us for a public Fall Carnival/Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 30th, from 1:00 PM UNTIL 5:00 PM. There will be candy, games, mini funnel...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village, AR
With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

