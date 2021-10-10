CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurier, WA

Live events Laurier — what’s coming up

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 6 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Live events are coming to Laurier.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laurier:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv1e2_0cMysEr700

Republic BPW Evening Meeting & Social

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Republic, WA

Doors open at 5:15 pm, meeting begins at 5:30 pm (bring your own dinner) Guest Speaker: Shannon Young, Republic School District coordinator, Communities in School of Rural Eastern WA Location...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT7fA_0cMysEr700

Beer Garden Honky Tonk: Vanoliers and Rob Leines — Republic Brewing Company

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

$10.00 general admission. 21+ Wear your winter coat, stocking cap and cowboy boots for a night of outdoor honky-tonk, boot scootin’. We’ve invited two great southern bands to head north for one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM6HF_0cMysEr700

Prayer Meeting

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 35 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

What we pray for: We pray for our Country, our Political leaders, legislators, State, County, City officials, our Schools, our Teachers, Students, Marriages, Families, Parents, our cultural...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsrXS_0cMysEr700

Northeast Washington Farmers Market

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zXQq_0cMysEr700

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - kinda

Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

What happened to the Dinner Theatre??? Join us for a dinner worthy of our usual murder mysteries, and then enjoy one if our past shows on the big screen. Its still a mystery from the Cutter...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurier, WA
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Marriages#Wa Doors#Communities#N Clark Ave#Country
Laurier News Watch

Laurier News Watch

Laurier, WA
4
Followers
248
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

With Laurier News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy