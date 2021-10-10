Live events Laurier — what’s coming up

(LAURIER, WA) Live events are coming to Laurier.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laurier:

Republic BPW Evening Meeting & Social Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Republic, WA

Doors open at 5:15 pm, meeting begins at 5:30 pm (bring your own dinner) Guest Speaker: Shannon Young, Republic School District coordinator, Communities in School of Rural Eastern WA Location...

Beer Garden Honky Tonk: Vanoliers and Rob Leines — Republic Brewing Company Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

$10.00 general admission. 21+ Wear your winter coat, stocking cap and cowboy boots for a night of outdoor honky-tonk, boot scootin’. We’ve invited two great southern bands to head north for one...

Prayer Meeting Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 35 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

What we pray for: We pray for our Country, our Political leaders, legislators, State, County, City officials, our Schools, our Teachers, Students, Marriages, Families, Parents, our cultural...

Northeast Washington Farmers Market Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - kinda Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

What happened to the Dinner Theatre??? Join us for a dinner worthy of our usual murder mysteries, and then enjoy one if our past shows on the big screen. Its still a mystery from the Cutter...