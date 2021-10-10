CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orogrande, NM

Orogrande calendar: Coming events

Orogrande Daily
Orogrande Daily
 6 days ago

(OROGRANDE, NM) Orogrande has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orogrande:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrPcS_0cMysDyO00

CPI Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Course

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave, Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

This is the CPI nonviolence crisis intervention course. This course is only for MountainView employees and contractors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGn7d_0cMysDyO00

Reclaim & Restore County By County

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Fairgrounds Road, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Liberty is prejudice to no one, but neither is tyranny! & we’ve experienced the latter in the state of New Mexico & the US of A! #STAND4NM

Learn More

ACLS Refresher - December 4, 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 3948 E. Lohman Ave., Education Department (Behind Walgreen's), Las Cruces, NM 88011

***NOTICE: Enrollment in this class requires the participant to attend or cancel their order. By placing this order for attending the class,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg0PZ_0cMysDyO00

Laryngectomy Patient Considerations

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2450 South Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Is your patient a neck breather or not? Knowing this information can save their life during an emergency. Denise is an amazing presenter!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Orogrande Daily

Orogrande Daily

Orogrande, NM
6
Followers
250
Post
640
Views
ABOUT

With Orogrande Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy