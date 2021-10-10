Darwin events calendar

(DARWIN, CA) Live events are lining up on the Darwin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Darwin area:

Alabama Hills Weekend Astrophotography Workshop with Stan Moniz Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 S. Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

This is a perfect workshop for any photographer who is interested in the art form of astrophotography!

John Wayne Grit Series – Lone Pine Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Description: Bring your John Wayne grit to the trails and #RunToFightCancer. Lone Pine, CA boasts some of the most beautiful and rugged trails in the Eastern Sierras. Explore this magnificent...

Eastern Sierra Dual Sport - November 13th & 14th, 2021 Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 S. Main St, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Eastern Sierra Dual Sport - November 13th & 14th, 2021