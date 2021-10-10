Ironside calendar: Events coming up

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are coming to Ironside.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironside area:

4H Volunteer Meeting Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this meeting, please contact Katie Hauser.



Ride the Sumpter Valley Railroad Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 211 Austin St, Sumpter, OR

The Sumpter Valley Railroad excursion train runs between McEwen and the historic mining town of Sumpter, where the Sumpter depot is located in the Sumpter Dredge State Park, providing passengers a...

Kitchen Use-SNAPEd Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details about this event, please contact Bonni Booth.

4H/FFA Awards Banquet Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Kaleidoscope Your Name (or favorite phrase!) Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Ginger Rembold Date: Thursday, Oct. 21st Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Ages: All Ages (children under 12 with paid adult) Course Description: Learn an easy process to turn a name (Child...