CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sasabe, AZ

Live events coming up in Sasabe

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SASABE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Sasabe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sasabe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rKlj_0cMysAKD00

Barktoberfest

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Barktoberfest is back! Join your neighbors and friends in the Plaza de Anza Courtyard, behind the Tubac Market and The Italian Peasant, for a fundraiser to benefit the The Santa Cruz Humane...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487N8V_0cMysAKD00

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Fundraiser to benefit Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary. The event is to honor the equines and people we've loved and lost throughout 17 years of equine rescue. It will be held at the Longhorn Grill an

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPyR8_0cMysAKD00

Painting Without Borders With Patrick Saunders

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Calle Iglesia, Tubac, AZ

Explore the essential techniques for painting from direct observation and photography with award-winning painter Patrick Saunders. Learn to paint any subject, from the most simple to complex with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqdHB_0cMysAKD00

Beyond Words: The Art and Science of Sentient Communication® (WORKSHOP IS FULL)

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Introductory and Advanced Workshop Facilitated by Linda Kohanov with special guest Ann L. Baldwin, Ph.D.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzJSW_0cMysAKD00

Women Who Wine - Tubac

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:31 PM

Join us as we celebrate our Grand Opening and Tubac's first Women Who Wine event since Covid began. Bring an appetizer and/or bottle of wine and a glass. Please use disposable dishes or platters...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Amado, AZ
City
Sasabe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The The Santa Cruz Humane#Az Fundraiser#Tubac
Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe Dispatch

Sasabe, AZ
0
Followers
240
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy