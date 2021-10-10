Live events coming up in Sasabe

(SASABE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Sasabe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sasabe area:

Barktoberfest Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Barktoberfest is back! Join your neighbors and friends in the Plaza de Anza Courtyard, behind the Tubac Market and The Italian Peasant, for a fundraiser to benefit the The Santa Cruz Humane...

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Fundraiser to benefit Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary. The event is to honor the equines and people we've loved and lost throughout 17 years of equine rescue. It will be held at the Longhorn Grill an

Painting Without Borders With Patrick Saunders Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4 Calle Iglesia, Tubac, AZ

Explore the essential techniques for painting from direct observation and photography with award-winning painter Patrick Saunders. Learn to paint any subject, from the most simple to complex with...

Beyond Words: The Art and Science of Sentient Communication® (WORKSHOP IS FULL) Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Introductory and Advanced Workshop Facilitated by Linda Kohanov with special guest Ann L. Baldwin, Ph.D.

Women Who Wine - Tubac Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:31 PM

Join us as we celebrate our Grand Opening and Tubac's first Women Who Wine event since Covid began. Bring an appetizer and/or bottle of wine and a glass. Please use disposable dishes or platters...