Powder River, WY

Live events coming up in Powder River

Powder River Times
Powder River Times
 6 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Powder River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Powder River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXsZx_0cMys9Wj00

TRUNK OR TREAT 2021

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2300 E 15th St, Casper, WY

Join us for some fun and safe Halloween fun through our parking lot. We will have 20+ vehicles to trick or treat!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03X2Os_0cMys9Wj00

Grand Opening - Downtown Location

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us Tuesday, September 14th at our NEW downtown clinic - located in the "M" building at 234 E. 1st Street. We will have a ribbon cutting, hors devours, tours, and lots of fun giveaways! Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLl0n_0cMys9Wj00

Jesse Allen

Mills, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4100 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills, WY

The Beacon Club Welcomes Jesse Allen to the Stage! $5 Cover after 9 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ir25L_0cMys9Wj00

Exploring the Word

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 05:15 PM

Address: 8188 Zero Rd, Casper, WY

A 5-week course for people of any age looking to grow closer to God through studying His Word.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2FQs_0cMys9Wj00

Preparing Your Art for Display and Submitting to Calls for Art Workshop with Carli Holcomb

Casper, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Instructor: Carli Holcomb Cost: A Little More $40, Just Cost $25, A Little Less $15, Free to ART 321 Members Join Casper College faculty member Carli Holcomb in this workshop exploring techniques...

ABOUT

With Powder River Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

