What’s up Oxbow: Local events calendar

(OXBOW, ME) Live events are lining up on the Oxbow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oxbow area:

Make your own pizza night! Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

This is an evening where kids rule, and eat pizza! What could be better!? Each child will get to make their own pizza, decorate and keep their own fancy chef apron and then the best part! They get...

Cornucopia Beyond Painting Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Come join us for our Glass Resin Art Workshops! Picture shown is just example. This workshop is limited to 10 participants and the cost for this workshop is $55.00 You will be doing a painting a...

Witches and Webs Workshop Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute stained glass Halloween item to treasure forever! $45 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will...

Bat Key Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute stained glass Key with bat wings or dragonfly wings to treasure forever! $35 per person for this workshop. The hard part will be...

Comedian Bob Marley Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 436 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Buy Comedian Bob Marley Tickets at The Northeastland Hotel on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.