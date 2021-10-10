Live events on the horizon in Akhiok
(AKHIOK, AK) Live events are coming to Akhiok.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akhiok:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 102 W Marine Way, Kodiak, AK
Too Slim and the taildraggers perform at the Elks Lodge in Kodiak AK Saturday Sept 17, 2021 at 8 pm
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK
Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 722 Mill Bay Rd, Kodiak, AK
Bears take on the Stars Last regular weekend match for the Bears! Friday C-team will play at 4; JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00. Saturday C-team will play at 10; JV at 11:30 and Varsity will play...
