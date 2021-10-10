CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akhiok, AK

Live events on the horizon in Akhiok

 6 days ago

(AKHIOK, AK) Live events are coming to Akhiok.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Akhiok:

Elks Lodge- Kodiak AK

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 102 W Marine Way, Kodiak, AK

Too Slim and the taildraggers perform at the Elks Lodge in Kodiak AK Saturday Sept 17, 2021 at 8 pm

Alaska Business Club Awards

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK

Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code

Final Home Match vs Soldotna Stars (Saturday)

Kodiak, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 722 Mill Bay Rd, Kodiak, AK

Bears take on the Stars Last regular weekend match for the Bears! Friday C-team will play at 4; JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00. Saturday C-team will play at 10; JV at 11:30 and Varsity will play...

