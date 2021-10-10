Lefor calendar: What's coming up

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lefor:

Gideon’s Brewing Company Tap Takeover! Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 17 2nd Ave W, Dickinson, ND

Gideon’s Brewing Company Tap Takeover! at De Porres House of Barbering and Lounge, 17 2nd Ave W., Dickinson, ND 58601, Dickinson, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 05:00 pm

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

Park Board Meeting Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2004 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND

Park Board meetings are scheduled for the 2nd Monday of each month. Special meetings are scheduled as needed. View agenda and minutes

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Dave & Janice Nelson Gladstone, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having Dave & Janice Nelson in Gladstone ND on Oct 23, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.