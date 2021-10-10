CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lefor, ND

Lefor calendar: What's coming up

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 6 days ago

(LEFOR, ND) Lefor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lefor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qwn2c_0cMys6sY00

Gideon’s Brewing Company Tap Takeover!

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 17 2nd Ave W, Dickinson, ND

Gideon’s Brewing Company Tap Takeover! at De Porres House of Barbering and Lounge, 17 2nd Ave W., Dickinson, ND 58601, Dickinson, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw7Ho_0cMys6sY00

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYn3G_0cMys6sY00

Park Board Meeting

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2004 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND

Park Board meetings are scheduled for the 2nd Monday of each month. Special meetings are scheduled as needed. View agenda and minutes

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTql4_0cMys6sY00

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ehdo_0cMys6sY00

Dave & Janice Nelson

Gladstone, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having Dave & Janice Nelson in Gladstone ND on Oct 23, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Lefor, ND
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Park Board
Lefor Journal

Lefor Journal

Lefor, ND
6
Followers
258
Post
860
Views
ABOUT

With Lefor Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy