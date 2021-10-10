CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayes, SD

Hayes events coming soon

(HAYES, SD) Live events are coming to Hayes.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hayes area:

Mobile Food Distribution - Volunteers needed

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1600 E Dakota Ave, Pierre, SD

Feeding South Dakota has volunteer opportunities the 2nd Wednesday of every month at our Pierre Mobile Food Distribution in front of River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre...

Trick or Treat at Northridge Plaza

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Bring the Little Ghosts & Goblins to Northridge Plaza for Trick or Treating. The Alley Exchange will host a Costume Contest, with prizes for the winners. Watch for details to come.

SDEMSA Annual Conference

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The SDEMSA Annual Conference intends to work with the South Dakota Department of Health EMS division to provide the best possible pre-hospital emergency health care to the people of the State of...

Service

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

David A. Gerdes was born in Aberdeen, SD on August 10, 1942 to Cyril, “Bud”, and Lorraine (Boyle) Gerdes. He grew up in Lemmon, graduating in 1960. While in high school, he was an AFS Foreign...

Sully & Hughes Co Land Auction

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

LAND AUCTION Sully County – 2,498.41 Acres Located 10 miles west of Onida, SD adj. to SD Hwy #1804 Hughes County – 1,131.14 Acres Located 8 miles north of Pierre, SD adj. to SD Hwy #1804 TO BE...

Learn More

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
