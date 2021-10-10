CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countyline, OK

Live events coming up in Countyline

(COUNTYLINE, OK) Countyline has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Countyline:

Josh Ward

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

Josh Ward - Duncan, OK at Stephens-County Fairgrounds, 2002 South 13th St, Duncan, OK 73533, Duncan, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm

Ram Prairie Circuit Finals

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

For three nights of action-packed entertainment, head to the Chisholm Trail Ram Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Stephens County Fairgrounds. Featuring the top cowboys and cowgirls from...

Bark in the Park

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: US-81, Duncan, OK

Additional highlights will include pet photos, concessions, demonstrations, a Bark Boutique/Meow Mart along with other pet-related vendors, food trucks and our first WAG WALK!

Trunk or Treat with Viridian Coffee

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1460 W Main St, Duncan, OK

A festive holiday event for the entire family! Join us on Saturday, October 30th from 4PM-6PM at Viridian Coffee - Lawton 2nd St for an evening filled with fun! With games, candy, and more, you...

Duncan Farmers Market

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2103 W Beech Ave, Duncan, OK

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October, 2021 Fridays, 4 pm - 8 pm Location:2109 West Beech Street

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline Bulletin

Countyline, OK
ABOUT

With Countyline Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

