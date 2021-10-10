Vinson calendar: What's coming up

(VINSON, OK) Vinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vinson area:

Firing Range Trip Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1st St, Altus, OK

Join Outdoor Recreation for an afternoon at the Yellow Rose Firing Range. $45 per person. Price covers handgun rental and 100 rounds of ammunition. To...

Altus 7:00pm – Southwest Tech Center Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 711 Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Halloween at Quartz Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 14722 OK-44A, Lone Wolf, OK

Gather your little ghouls and join us for a fun and festive Hallow's Eve celebration! The festivities kick off with a Trunk or Treat in the Lodge and continue throughout the park with a spooky...

The Wisdom of God Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St, Altus, OK

The Wisdom of God by Nancy Guthrie, a 10-week study of Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Solomon, mines the wisdom literature not only for wise principles for living, but also...

Fall 2021 Big Day of Serving Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Big Day of Serving - multiple locations, meeting at City Hall at 8 AM. Register to join us as we reach out to a community in need… Our mission is showing God's love to people of Altus in need...