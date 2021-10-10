Vinson calendar: What's coming up
(VINSON, OK) Vinson has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Vinson area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1st St, Altus, OK
Join Outdoor Recreation for an afternoon at the Yellow Rose Firing Range. $45 per person. Price covers handgun rental and 100 rounds of ammunition. To...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 711 Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK
Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 14722 OK-44A, Lone Wolf, OK
Gather your little ghouls and join us for a fun and festive Hallow's Eve celebration! The festivities kick off with a Trunk or Treat in the Lodge and continue throughout the park with a spooky...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 300 N Main St, Altus, OK
The Wisdom of God by Nancy Guthrie, a 10-week study of Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Solomon, mines the wisdom literature not only for wise principles for living, but also...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Big Day of Serving - multiple locations, meeting at City Hall at 8 AM. Register to join us as we reach out to a community in need… Our mission is showing God's love to people of Altus in need...
