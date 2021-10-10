CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinson, OK

Vinson calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(VINSON, OK) Vinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vinson area:

Firing Range Trip

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1st St, Altus, OK

Join Outdoor Recreation for an afternoon at the Yellow Rose Firing Range. $45 per person. Price covers handgun rental and 100 rounds of ammunition. To...

Altus 7:00pm – Southwest Tech Center

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 711 Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Halloween at Quartz

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 14722 OK-44A, Lone Wolf, OK

Gather your little ghouls and join us for a fun and festive Hallow's Eve celebration! The festivities kick off with a Trunk or Treat in the Lodge and continue throughout the park with a spooky...

The Wisdom of God

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Main St, Altus, OK

The Wisdom of God by Nancy Guthrie, a 10-week study of Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, and the Song of Solomon, mines the wisdom literature not only for wise principles for living, but also...

Fall 2021 Big Day of Serving

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Big Day of Serving - multiple locations, meeting at City Hall at 8 AM. Register to join us as we reach out to a community in need… Our mission is showing God's love to people of Altus in need...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Vinson Times

Vinson Times

Vinson, OK
ABOUT

With Vinson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

