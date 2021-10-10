Hoffmeister calendar: Events coming up

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoffmeister:

Gridley Paige Dolgeville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 195 Spencer Rd, Dolgeville, NY

Gridley Paige will be at Rustic Ties rocking the night! Doors open at 7 pm, music from 8 to 11 pm. Food and beverages available for purchase. Advanced tickets available for $10 and will be $15 at...

Oaktoberfest at Oak Mountain Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 141 Novosel Way, Speculator, NY

The Acorn Pub & Eatery @ Oak Mountain presents Oaktoberfest! Oaktoberfest will look a little different than normal this year, but it is going to be a great night! Music from The Old Main German...

Dolgeville Farmers Market Dolgeville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 56 S Main St #48, Dolgeville, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: Municipal Firehouse Pavilion on S. Helmer Ave.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 Vanderkemp Ave, Barneveld, NY

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is on Facebook. To connect with The Linda Ronstadt Experience, join Facebook today.

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1374 Chemin du Laouvas, 13360 La Destrousse

Vivez une après-midi sportive unique : 8 km avec 50 obstacles variés, originaux et ultra-fun, agrémenté d'une ambiance "légion romaine"