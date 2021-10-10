CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffmeister, NY

Hoffmeister calendar: Events coming up

Hoffmeister Dispatch
Hoffmeister Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) Hoffmeister has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoffmeister:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkG0V_0cMys1Sv00

Gridley Paige

Dolgeville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 195 Spencer Rd, Dolgeville, NY

Gridley Paige will be at Rustic Ties rocking the night! Doors open at 7 pm, music from 8 to 11 pm. Food and beverages available for purchase. Advanced tickets available for $10 and will be $15 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsel7_0cMys1Sv00

Oaktoberfest at Oak Mountain

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 141 Novosel Way, Speculator, NY

The Acorn Pub & Eatery @ Oak Mountain presents Oaktoberfest! Oaktoberfest will look a little different than normal this year, but it is going to be a great night! Music from The Old Main German...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0PBJ_0cMys1Sv00

Dolgeville Farmers Market

Dolgeville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 56 S Main St #48, Dolgeville, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: Municipal Firehouse Pavilion on S. Helmer Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ui6Ia_0cMys1Sv00

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 Vanderkemp Ave, Barneveld, NY

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is on Facebook. To connect with The Linda Ronstadt Experience, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gU1Q5_0cMys1Sv00

Warrior Race (Obstacle Race) - 8 km/50 Obstacles

Inlet, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1374 Chemin du Laouvas, 13360 La Destrousse

Vivez une après-midi sportive unique : 8 km avec 50 obstacles variés, originaux et ultra-fun, agrémenté d'une ambiance "légion romaine"

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister Dispatch

Hoffmeister, NY
