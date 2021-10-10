CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojo Feliz, NM

Ojo Feliz events calendar

Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 6 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) Ojo Feliz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ojo Feliz area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yljX_0cMyry3O00

2023 MidSchoolMath National Conference

Taos, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 11:30 AM

Address: Santa Fe, NM, 201 W. Marcy Street, Santa Fe, NM 87571

Explore best practices, discover new resources and learn how to best support students in the middle grades.

New Mexico-Santa Fe Trail-1821-2021 Bicentennial Commemoration

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Plaza Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701

Hosted by the Corazon de Los Caminos Chapter, Santa Fe Trail Association and the Las Vegas Citizens Committee for Historic Preservation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jsv3F_0cMyry3O00

LET’S GO RAFTING!!!!!!!!

Ranchos De Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4003 NM-68, Ranchos De Taos, NM

So this is something a lot of people have been requesting. So I have gotten in contact with the parole at Los Rios River Runners and they offer a half day rafting trip for $59 or a full day for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqyBo_0cMyry3O00

Santa Fe Prep Boys Varsity Soccer @ Robertson

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:45 PM

The Robertson (Las Vegas, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Santa Fe Prep (Santa Fe, NM) on Saturday, October 16 @ 3p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfbmq_0cMyry3O00

Pharmacy Law Update – Other NM Areas

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 104 Legion Dr, Las Vegas, NM

The Pharmacy Law Update will be held in Las Vegas on this day.\n

Ojo Feliz Dispatch

Ojo Feliz, NM
With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

