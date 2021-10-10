Marsland events coming soon

(MARSLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Marsland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsland:

Legion Dinners Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Visit the Chadron American Legion for a good home style meal prepared by the veterans and legion auxiliary of our community. Proceeds support the American Legion and their various programs such as...

Macramé Workshop Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

***UPDATE*** Due to high interest in this event, Kathy will be teaching a second class on October 20th!***Join us for a beginner's macramé workshop! Learn to make a macramé feather wall hanging...

2021: Card Class with Michelle Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Card making class: Class starts at 6:00 and goes till 8:00. Steph's Studio Classroom. Have you ever wondered how to start making cards? Do you want a challenge making cards? Do you have lots of...

Date Night Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Calling all parents! Bring your child(ren) to Little Garden Child Care, then head out on the town for some much deserved ADULT time! Saturday, September 18 6-10 p.m. $10/child Dress your child...

Code Club Grades 4th + Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

Code Club for 4th grade and up will meet on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. Registration is free and Chrome books are provided. Grades 4th+ will learn coding fundamentals...