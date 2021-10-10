CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsland, NE

Marsland events coming soon

Marsland Updates
 6 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Marsland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6r5I_0cMyrxAf00

Legion Dinners

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Visit the Chadron American Legion for a good home style meal prepared by the veterans and legion auxiliary of our community. Proceeds support the American Legion and their various programs such as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvSQw_0cMyrxAf00

Macramé Workshop

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

***UPDATE*** Due to high interest in this event, Kathy will be teaching a second class on October 20th!***Join us for a beginner's macramé workshop! Learn to make a macramé feather wall hanging...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDBjq_0cMyrxAf00

2021: Card Class with Michelle

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Card making class: Class starts at 6:00 and goes till 8:00. Steph's Studio Classroom. Have you ever wondered how to start making cards? Do you want a challenge making cards? Do you have lots of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMVWN_0cMyrxAf00

Date Night

Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Calling all parents! Bring your child(ren) to Little Garden Child Care, then head out on the town for some much deserved ADULT time! Saturday, September 18 6-10 p.m. $10/child Dress your child...

Code Club Grades 4th +

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

Code Club for 4th grade and up will meet on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. Registration is free and Chrome books are provided. Grades 4th+ will learn coding fundamentals...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

