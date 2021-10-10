CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmore, KS

Events on the Wilmore calendar

 6 days ago

(WILMORE, KS) Wilmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilmore area:

Kid's Bible Club

Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 S Broadway, Protection, KS

Kid’s Bible Club is a ministry to help disciple children to be followers of Jesus Christ, build friendships and have fun with other kids from the community.

A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents!

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Upcoming Events for Back to Pratt Jamboree in Pratt, KS. A Meetup group with over 7 Members.

Mary Harden | Barn Quilt

Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

Description: Back by popular demand- Create a framed wooden ‘farmhouse style’ barn quilt. Select from a variety of sizes and paint colors. Contact the Filley Museum ahead of time to reserve your...

Wilmore, KS
ABOUT

With Wilmore News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

