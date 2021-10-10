Events on the Wilmore calendar

(WILMORE, KS) Wilmore is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Wilmore area:

Kid's Bible Club Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 500 S Broadway, Protection, KS

Kid’s Bible Club is a ministry to help disciple children to be followers of Jesus Christ, build friendships and have fun with other kids from the community.

A fun-filled weekend in Pratt, Kansas for current and former residents! Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Upcoming Events for Back to Pratt Jamboree in Pratt, KS. A Meetup group with over 7 Members.

Mary Harden | Barn Quilt Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

Description: Back by popular demand- Create a framed wooden ‘farmhouse style’ barn quilt. Select from a variety of sizes and paint colors. Contact the Filley Museum ahead of time to reserve your...