Spofford, TX

Spofford events calendar

Spofford News Flash
Spofford News Flash
 6 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) Spofford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Spofford area:

Del Rio Farmers Market

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 210 Jones St, Del Rio, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours: 3rd Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Del Rio Community Garden,210 Jones Street

Trail Of Lights

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 5892 US-83 S, Uvalde, TX 78801

501 Ranch Events 5th Annual Trail Of Lights! Come Join in on all the fun.

Tyler Bowman Memorial Prospect Show

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 215 Veterans Ln, Uvalde, TX

Tyler Bowman Memorial Steer & Pig Prospect Show, Uvalde County Arena at The Fairplex, 215 Veterans Lane, Uvalde, TX. Entry Fee $40, Blow and Go Show Friday, Oct. 22 - Move in 1pm-10pm Saturday...

An Evening Alfresco for St. James Episcopal School

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 512 Qualia Drive, Del Rio, TX 78840

Join us for an evening Al Fresco at the Historic Brinkley Home for our annual fall fundraiser for St. James Episcopal School !

Mystery at the Opera House

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 104 W North St, Uvalde, TX

Mystery at the Opera House is back! Come enjoy an escape room style murder mystery that takes you back in time, and to every corner of the Opera House. Get ready to use your very best detective...

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

