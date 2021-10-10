Live events Crane Lake — what’s coming up

(CRANE LAKE, MN) Crane Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane Lake area:

Outlander Kahoot! Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 E Chapman St, Ely, MN

Do you love the Outlander series? Join in our fun trivia challenge on the online platform of Kahoot! You can compete any time between 3 pm and midnight from your own computer or device. You will...

Beginner Needle Tatted Flowers Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Friday, October 15, 2021 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Tuition: $35 Materials: $15 Learn how to make tatted lace with a needle! We will learn how to make tatted knots and picots to create a simple lace...

Glowing Skin and Hair for Ages 41+ Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Tuition: $35 Materials: $25 Registration closes on October 6th. The class is specifically tailored for folks aged 41 and older. Students will have the...

Stained Glass: Next Steps Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Mondays, October 25, November 1, 8, 15 2021 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Tuition: $144 Materials: $40 This class has four sessions over four weeks. The age-old craft of stained glass continues to fascinate...

Make Saag Paneer Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Tuesday, October 19, 20215:30 PM - 7:30 PM Tuition: $25 Materials: $15 This is the in-person version of Saag Paneer. Click here to reigster for the Zoom version. Are you taking the paneer cheese...