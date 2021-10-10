CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Nelson, CA

Camp Nelson events calendar

Camp Nelson Times
Camp Nelson Times
 6 days ago

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Camp Nelson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Nelson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haR2q_0cMyrtdl00

Celebration of life

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 765 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA

Here is Louis Munoz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Louis Munoz (Porterville, California), who passed away on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJhHu_0cMyrtdl00

Tulare County 2021 Redistricting Commission

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 291 N Main St, Porterville, CA

District 5. Final Commission Meeting Commission approves final report and recommends maps to BOS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxFou_0cMyrtdl00

Driving For Docs Golf Tournament

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 31989 River Island Dr, Porterville, CA

Sierra View Foundation's first-ever Fall Golf Tournament benefitting the next generation of physicians trained in our very own Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program is set for Friday, October...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du4Ak_0cMyrtdl00

Louis Munoz

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Louis Munoz was born on November 16th, 1963 and entered eternal life September 22nd, 2021. He was welcomed home by God, his mother, both his in-laws, 2 children, a brother and 2 grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4yoC_0cMyrtdl00

Springville Farmers Market

Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 35627 CA-190, Springville, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location: Highway 190

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
ABOUT

With Camp Nelson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

