Camp Nelson events calendar

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are lining up on the Camp Nelson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Nelson:

Celebration of life Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 765 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA

Here is Louis Munoz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Louis Munoz (Porterville, California), who passed away on...

Tulare County 2021 Redistricting Commission Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 291 N Main St, Porterville, CA

District 5. Final Commission Meeting Commission approves final report and recommends maps to BOS.

Driving For Docs Golf Tournament Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 31989 River Island Dr, Porterville, CA

Sierra View Foundation's first-ever Fall Golf Tournament benefitting the next generation of physicians trained in our very own Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program is set for Friday, October...

Louis Munoz Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Louis Munoz was born on November 16th, 1963 and entered eternal life September 22nd, 2021. He was welcomed home by God, his mother, both his in-laws, 2 children, a brother and 2 grandchildren.

Springville Farmers Market Springville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 35627 CA-190, Springville, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location: Highway 190