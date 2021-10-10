CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Causey, NM

Live events Causey — what’s coming up

Causey News Beat
Causey News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TwWR_0cMyrsl200

Fall Choral Concert

Portales, NM

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Fall Choral Concert Jason Paulk, conductor Miles Massicotte, accompanist Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB) Thursday, October 14, 2021 7PM Join us for the annual ENMU Fall Choral Concert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVFYP_0cMyrsl200

City of Portales Council Meeting

Portales, NM

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 E 7th St, Portales, NM

City of Portales Council Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with City of Portales Council Meeting, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0cMyrsl200

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Causey News Beat

Causey News Beat

Causey, NM
With Causey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

