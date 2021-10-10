Live events Causey — what’s coming up

(CAUSEY, NM) Live events are coming to Causey.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Causey:

Fall Choral Concert Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 S Ave K, Station 16, Portales, NM

Fall Choral Concert Jason Paulk, conductor Miles Massicotte, accompanist Buchanan Hall, Music Building (MB) Thursday, October 14, 2021 7PM Join us for the annual ENMU Fall Choral Concert...

City of Portales Council Meeting Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 E 7th St, Portales, NM

Portales Farmers Market Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

