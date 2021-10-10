Lindon calendar: What's coming up

(LINDON, CO) Live events are coming to Lindon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lindon area:

October 2021Emich VW/Chevy Track Day Event Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Emich Track Day held 2X/year at High Plains Raceway in Byers, Colorado. By Emich VW, Emich Chevy, and Emich Auto. Drive your car at the track!

Davies Adult Book Club Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO

Join us to talk about The Music of Bees by Eileen Garvin.

Little Explorers (Ages 2-5) Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 128 2nd Ave, Deer Trail, CO

Discover new concepts of science, engineering, math and art with your Little Explorer. Children ages 2-5 will investigate a monthly theme that combines learning and literacy. Bring your curiosity...

Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 Consignment Auction -10:00am MST Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 17906 MCR 29, Brush, CO

Advertising Deadline for the Consignment Auction is Friday, October 8th. Selling Tractors, Wheel Loaders, Forklifts, Skid Steers, Semi & Farm Trucks, Semi, Gooseneck, Bumper Hitch & Livestock...

2021 I'M FALLING FOR YOU DE Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

I'M FALLING FOR YOU DE Saturday, October 9 & Sunday, October 10, 2021 The I'm Falling for you DE will be a great way to end the year! It doesn't matter if you fell (see what we did there?) in love...