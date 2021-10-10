CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bairoil, WY

Bairoil calendar: Coming events

Bairoil Voice
 6 days ago

(BAIROIL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Bairoil calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bairoil:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLFad_0cMyrqza00

Harvest Festival

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

Harvest Festival at Carbon County Fair, 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY 82301, Rawlins, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kanyr_0cMyrqza00

Halloween Volunteer Meetings

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 W Walnut St, Rawlins, WY

If you think it would be fun to create a spooky atmosphere and to scare people for a good cause, please attend our Volunteer meetings! We will meet for the next 5 Fridays beginning at 2:00. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBjiI_0cMyrqza00

Teentober - Middle School game night!

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: CARBON BUILDING, 215 W Buffalo St, Rawlins, WY

CALLING ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLERS! You are invited to join Carbon County's First Responders for Among Us and Pizza!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgFrS_0cMyrqza00

Volleyball @ Rawlins

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY

Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Bairoil Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

