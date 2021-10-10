Bairoil calendar: Coming events

(BAIROIL, WY) Live events are lining up on the Bairoil calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bairoil:

Harvest Festival Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

Harvest Festival at Carbon County Fair, 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY 82301, Rawlins, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

Halloween Volunteer Meetings Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 W Walnut St, Rawlins, WY

If you think it would be fun to create a spooky atmosphere and to scare people for a good cause, please attend our Volunteer meetings! We will meet for the next 5 Fridays beginning at 2:00. We...

Teentober - Middle School game night! Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: CARBON BUILDING, 215 W Buffalo St, Rawlins, WY

CALLING ALL MIDDLE SCHOOLERS! You are invited to join Carbon County's First Responders for Among Us and Pizza!

Volleyball @ Rawlins Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY

Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.