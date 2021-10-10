Erwin events calendar

(ERWIN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Erwin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Erwin:

The Goss Opera House Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

We are very excited to announce our fall/winter calendar of events. These shows will go on sale on October 18th, 2021. Many of these shows are a part of our season ticket package that will go on...

Ukulele Lessons, Jam Session, and Open Mic Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Ukuleles are back! Join Roger Foote and the Lake City Ukuleles for beginner's lessons at 5:00pm, a jam session at 6:00pm, and open mic (options) at 7:00pm! Don't have a ukulele? Check out one from...

10/12 Olmstead Motorcycle & Gun Collection Iroquois, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

This is an online only auction for Marlene Olmstead and her late husband Garry Olmstead of rural Iro...

ACLS Heartcode (AHA 2020 Guidelines) Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Ave NW, Watertown, SD

HeartCode® ACLS is designed for healthcare professionals who need Advanced Cardiac Life Support training for their clinical duties. Utilizing a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations...

Amateur Radio Exams Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Lake Area Radio Klub will be holding Amateur Radio license exams in the Watertown Regional Library.