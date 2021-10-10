CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackburn, OK

Live events Blackburn — what’s coming up

Blackburn Bulletin
Blackburn Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are coming to Blackburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blackburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHql5_0cMyrnad00

COMMA #6

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

The COMPETITION MOTORSPORTS ASSOCIATION (COMMA) is a Hallett-exclusive road racing organization. It is designed as a fun, "run what you brung" alternative to other nationwide sports car...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOkqj_0cMyrnad00

“Let’s Talk About It” Book Discussion Series

Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has partnered with Oklahoma Humanities (OH) to host OH’s book discussion series called “Let’s Talk About It.” The book club meetings will take place as...

Learn More

World Racing League

Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

** Registration opens 8/11/2021 @ 1:00 PM EDT ** WRL Returns to the hills of Jennings, OK for another awesome weekend of racing in a unique format. Hallett is one of the few tracks in North...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Hallett, OK
City
Blackburn, OK
City
Jennings, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Oklahoma Humanities#Wrl Returns
Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn Bulletin

Blackburn, OK
9
Followers
223
Post
282
Views
ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy