Live events Blackburn — what’s coming up

(BLACKBURN, OK) Live events are coming to Blackburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blackburn:

COMMA #6 Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

The COMPETITION MOTORSPORTS ASSOCIATION (COMMA) is a Hallett-exclusive road racing organization. It is designed as a fun, "run what you brung" alternative to other nationwide sports car...

“Let’s Talk About It” Book Discussion Series Pawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd, Pawnee, OK

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has partnered with Oklahoma Humanities (OH) to host OH’s book discussion series called “Let’s Talk About It.” The book club meetings will take place as...

World Racing League Jennings, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 59901 E 5500 Rd, Jennings, OK

** Registration opens 8/11/2021 @ 1:00 PM EDT ** WRL Returns to the hills of Jennings, OK for another awesome weekend of racing in a unique format. Hallett is one of the few tracks in North...