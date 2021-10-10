CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggsville, AR

Briggsville calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Briggsville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mways_0cMyrmhu00

Arkansas River Valley Bike Fest

Dardanelle, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 16728 State Hwy 155, Dardanelle, AR

The inaugural Arkansas River Valley Bike Fest will be held this fall, Oct 8-10, 2021. Friday will be registration in Russellville, Arkansas along with an Expo area, bike demonstrations, and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHG58_0cMyrmhu00

Polio Fundraiser

Royal, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1391 Timberlake Dr, Royal, AR

World Polio Day is October 24th! District 6170 will be celebrating on October 21st! Don't miss this incredible event! The event will include delicious hors d'oeuvres, beverages, silent auction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf8Bo_0cMyrmhu00

Graveside service

Dardanelle, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Dardanelle, AR

Here is Martha Valene Dickey’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjCdC_0cMyrmhu00

Street Legal State Championship at Centerville

Centerville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 10239 Dragstrip Ln, Centerville, AR

Street Legal State Championship at Centerville! Gates open at 10am qualifying at noon. All information is also on the track website. $10 to spectate and $20 to run Support our local track! Obey...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cecbn_0cMyrmhu00

Al Snow Seminar

Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 199 3rd Ave, Mountain Pine, AR 71956

A chance to learn from a legend of the ring. Open to current wrestlers and trainees

