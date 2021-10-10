CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art, TX

Art events coming soon

 6 days ago

(ART, TX) Live events are coming to Art.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Art area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v9dW_0cMyrkwS00

Llano Xtreme Bull Riding — Untitled

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

6th Annual Llano X-treme Bull Riding. October 16 @ 7:30 at the John L Kuykendall Event Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wJO4_0cMyrkwS00

Dear Evan Hansen — Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧Musical/Drama ‧ 2h 17m Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwmSI_0cMyrkwS00

Fabulous Fall Vegetable Food Fare

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 508 E Sandstone St, Llano, TX

Using fall vegetables, Dr. Whitworth will teach recipes for main course, side dishes, and desserts. Following the class, we will enjoy eating our creations. Class size limited to 12. Reservations...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BWqR_0cMyrkwS00

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Friday Night Cruise in on the Square in Llano – officially starts at 7PM, Some club members arrival about 5:30 PM so they get something to eat on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfjNF_0cMyrkwS00

5th annual Easterling's Motorsports on the Rocks

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 7966 US-377, Mason, TX

Our 5th year of operations under way. Come celebrate with us at wolfcaves with wheeling, food and campfires.

