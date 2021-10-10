What’s up Termo: Local events calendar

(TERMO, CA) Live events are coming to Termo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Termo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Indoor Storytime at Lassen Library Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1618 Main St, Susanville, CA

Back by popular demand.... Indoor Storytime! This weekly program is geared toward children 0-5 with stories, songs, and activites!

2021 Ducks Unlimited Banquet @ Honey Lake Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 400 Main St, Susanville, CA

After the fire forced us to move venues and dates were back. Banquet with prizes, games, auctions and raffles.

8:30 Service Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

8:30 & 10:30. Come Join one of our Sunday morning services. They are at 8:30 and 10:30 Sunday mornings. If you cannot join us in person, we are blessed with the online ability God has given CCS to...

Men's Prayer Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The men meet for prayer from 6-7 AM on Wednesday & Friday mornings – All are welcome & encouraged to come.