CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starbuck, WA

Events on the Starbuck calendar

Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 6 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Starbuck calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Starbuck area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH5x2_0cMyrhIH00

Summer in the Parks 2021 — Walla Walla Symphony

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Summer in the Parks is a series of short, informal concerts featuring small groups of Walla Walla Symphony musicians! Click the event for a list of dates and locations.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8XAx_0cMyrhIH00

The Stacy Jones Band

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6 W Rose St, Walla Walla, WA

Celebrating 10 years of Walla Walla Guitar Festivals October15 and 16, 2021! Here's who is playing so far... CURTIS SALGADO RAE GORDON KEVIN SELFE & THE TORNADOES COYOTE KINGS w/TIPH DAMES THE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1wZS_0cMyrhIH00

Girls Night Out The Show at VFW Post #992 (Walla Walla, WA)

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 102 N Colville St, Walla Walla, WA

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Walla Walla ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm About this event "Girls Night Out The Show" is an intensely...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hL8Gx_0cMyrhIH00

Cory Branan

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Saturday night with Cory Branan at Billsville West! If you saw Cory here a few years ago, you know who he is: a blisteringly talented guitarist with some...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tw47K_0cMyrhIH00

Ritmo Jazz Trio & Nate Miller — Tranche Estate

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 705 Berney Dr, Walla Walla, WA

Join us in welcoming, Ritmo Jazz Trio , to our lineup! Featuring local teen musicians, Dre Dankel on piano, Noah Bruce on drums, and Ava Kirtley on bass. They found each other through their high...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
City
Starbuck, WA
City
Curtis, WA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Branan
Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
22
Followers
247
Post
560
Views
ABOUT

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy