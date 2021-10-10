Events on the Starbuck calendar

(STARBUCK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Starbuck calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Starbuck area:

Summer in the Parks 2021 — Walla Walla Symphony Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Summer in the Parks is a series of short, informal concerts featuring small groups of Walla Walla Symphony musicians! Click the event for a list of dates and locations.

The Stacy Jones Band Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6 W Rose St, Walla Walla, WA

Celebrating 10 years of Walla Walla Guitar Festivals October15 and 16, 2021! Here's who is playing so far... CURTIS SALGADO RAE GORDON KEVIN SELFE & THE TORNADOES COYOTE KINGS w/TIPH DAMES THE...

Girls Night Out The Show at VFW Post #992 (Walla Walla, WA) Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 102 N Colville St, Walla Walla, WA

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Walla Walla ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm About this event "Girls Night Out The Show" is an intensely...

Cory Branan Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Saturday night with Cory Branan at Billsville West! If you saw Cory here a few years ago, you know who he is: a blisteringly talented guitarist with some...

Ritmo Jazz Trio & Nate Miller — Tranche Estate Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 705 Berney Dr, Walla Walla, WA

Join us in welcoming, Ritmo Jazz Trio , to our lineup! Featuring local teen musicians, Dre Dankel on piano, Noah Bruce on drums, and Ava Kirtley on bass. They found each other through their high...