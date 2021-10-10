Live events coming up in Essex

(ESSEX, MT) Essex is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Essex:

Fall Fest Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8600 Montana Hwy 35, Bigfork, MT

As a family friendly event, Fall Fest will provide visitors with opportunities to learn about the changes of wildlife behavior in the fall, fall foliage, and creatures of the night. There will be...

Older Puppy obedience dog training class 4 months + Columbia Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Please note that this is not a free class. **NEW PUPPY CLASSES NEW DATES*** All Day Dog Adventures in Columbia Falls. NEXT course- Monday 11th October 2021 For puppies 4 to approx 6 months. Cost...

Shark Buffalo vs PARTYGOERS at Glacier Lanes Columbia Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls, MT

Y'all ready for a pin drop bop? Experience the duel of the century: Shark Buffalo vs PARTYGOERS at Glacier Lanes 9-12 $5 https://bit.ly/sharkbuffalospotify https://bit.ly/partygoersspotify

October General Membership Meeting Columbia Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 3765 MT-40 W, Columbia Falls, MT

Our monthly membership meeting this month will focus on childcare in the Flathead Valley. Lorraine Clarno, Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, and Kate McMahon, Applied Communications, will present the...

Bigfork Independent Film Festival Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 526 Electric Ave, Bigfork, MT

The mission of the Bigfork Independent (aka Indie) Film Festival is to support the film community in Montana. Despite small budgets and hectic schedules, Montana filmmakers work together to put...