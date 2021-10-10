Live events coming up in Mcalister

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Mcalister area:

Plant & Seed Swap Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring your extra starters, houseplants, bulbs, seeds, and saplings, and go home with something new! Plants should be divided in advance, in containers, and labeled to include best growing conditions.

Not So Scary Monster Mash Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring the littles in costume and get ready to party with music, dancing, and treats.

Guitar Hero Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

How long has it been since you played? Get your jam on. Ages 10+

SAPI Golf Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.