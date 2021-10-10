CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalister, NM

Live events coming up in Mcalister

Mcalister Times
Mcalister Times
 6 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) Mcalister is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mcalister area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0cMyrfWp00

Plant & Seed Swap

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring your extra starters, houseplants, bulbs, seeds, and saplings, and go home with something new! Plants should be divided in advance, in containers, and labeled to include best growing conditions.

Learn More

Not So Scary Monster Mash

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Bring the littles in costume and get ready to party with music, dancing, and treats.

Learn More

Guitar Hero

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

How long has it been since you played? Get your jam on. Ages 10+

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhB39_0cMyrfWp00

SAPI Golf

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Unmarried active duty and one guest can get 18 holes of golf with cart included! FOR ONLY $5*! Limited availability, spots fill up fast! *Clubs not included

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leRyz_0cMyrfWp00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Air Force Base, NM
City
Mcalister, NM
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Plant#Make Yourself
Mcalister Times

Mcalister Times

Mcalister, NM
10
Followers
223
Post
575
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy