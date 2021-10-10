CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agar, SD

Live events on the horizon in Agar

Agar Daily
 6 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Live events are coming to Agar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbakK_0cMyrdlN00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Pierre, SD 57501

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0cMyrdlN00

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2o4P_0cMyrdlN00

Celebration of life

Gettysburg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 198 W King Ave #100, Gettysburg, SD

Here is Cindy L. Zweber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Cindy L. Zweber of Gettysburg, South Dakota, who passed away on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIFcB_0cMyrdlN00

Trick or Treat at Northridge Plaza

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Bring the Little Ghosts & Goblins to Northridge Plaza for Trick or Treating. The Alley Exchange will host a Costume Contest, with prizes for the winners. Watch for details to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpMOn_0cMyrdlN00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Gettysburg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, SD

We will share contact information at the first meeting so we can alert if there is any need. Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Scott Crook,

IN THIS ARTICLE
Agar, SD
