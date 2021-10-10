Live events on the horizon in Agar

(AGAR, SD) Live events are coming to Agar.

These events are coming up in the Agar area:

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Pierre Pierre, SD

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Pierre, SD 57501

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Celebration of life Gettysburg, SD

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 198 W King Ave #100, Gettysburg, SD

Here is Cindy L. Zweber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Cindy L. Zweber of Gettysburg, South Dakota, who passed away on...

Trick or Treat at Northridge Plaza Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD

Bring the Little Ghosts & Goblins to Northridge Plaza for Trick or Treating. The Alley Exchange will host a Costume Contest, with prizes for the winners. Watch for details to come.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Gettysburg, SD

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, SD

We will share contact information at the first meeting so we can alert if there is any need. Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Scott Crook,