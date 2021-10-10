Gateway events calendar

(GATEWAY, CO) Gateway is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gateway:

Moab - Halloween 2021 Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Halloween Desert Braaappp!!! ??⛽️ October 28th - 31st, 2021 Thursday: Arrive / Setup Camp / Evening Ride Friday: Ride Saturday: Ride Saturday Night Theme: Aliens & Astronauts ??‍? Sunday: Morning...

MOAB CRAGGIN' CLASSIC Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Moab Craggin’ Classic is a climbing festival in the heart of Moab, Utah! This October 25-27, join the AAC and climbers to learn new skills, meet new climbing partners, give back to our local...

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

Rope Rescue I- Moab, UT Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3641 US-191, Moab, UT

FIVE DAYS OF INTENSIVE INSTRUCTOR-LEVEL ROPE RESCUE TECHNIQUES AND PRINCIPLES Rope Rescue I- Fundamentals explores in great depth and breadth the topics & techniques for effectively conducting...

Moab Folk Festival Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.