Piñon, NM

Pinon calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(PINON, NM) Live events are lining up on the Pinon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VeyI_0cMyrC7s00

Alamogordo Otero County Farmers Market

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2920 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

This event listing provided for the Alamogordo community events calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQATh_0cMyrC7s00

Men's Bible Study

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 106 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

An eight session journey through the Lord's Prayer. Conversation, testimony and teaching to help you, and your community, to grow and deepen your prayer life, one week at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9gYu_0cMyrC7s00

Steve Kirn

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Traveling musician from St. Loise, Steve Kirn, has been all over and played many tunes for many people. Come hang out with him while he's visiting Cloudcroft!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIYO5_0cMyrC7s00

Fire %26 EMS Board Meeting

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM

NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Section 10-15-1 (B) of the Open Meetings act (NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-01 through 10-15-04), that the City Council and Boards of the Village of...

Rick Hatfield

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Rick Hatfield at Cloudcroft Brewing Company, 1301 Burro Avenue, Cloudcroft, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

